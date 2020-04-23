Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Dave Grohl And More Get Together To Cover Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

The Foo Fighters are getting a cover perfectly suited to the times.

BBC Radio 1 brought together talented musicians from all corners of entertainment for the #StayHomeLiveLounge special. Dave Grohl, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellie Goulding and more delivered a truly special cover of the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These”.

We've brought together some of your favourite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of 'Times Like These' by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜 Listen Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that evening as part of The Big Night In on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/AIvb91YzCd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2020

The cover is part of BBC’s “The Big Night In” special on Thursday night. It will also be released as a single to raise money for BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Talking to Variety about the single, producer Fraser T. Smith said, “We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”

Dua Lipa said, “I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”