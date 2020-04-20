Chris Martin, Dua Lipa & More Are Getting Together To Cover Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

The Foo Fighters are getting a cover perfectly suited to the times.

On Monday, BBC Radio 1 teased an upcoming #StayHomeLiveLounge special, featuring a host of musical artists.

In the clip, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellie Goulding, and more get ready to perform the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These”.

We've brought together some of your favourite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of 'Times Like These' by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜 Listen Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that evening as part of The Big Night In on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/AIvb91YzCd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2020

The cover will be broadcast as part of BBC’s “The Big Night In” special on Thursday night. It will also be released as a single to raise money for BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Talking to Variety about the single, producer Fraser T. Smith said, “We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”

Dua Lipa said, “I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”