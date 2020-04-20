Puddle Of Mudd Responds To ‘Toxic’ Trolls After Backlash Following Their Cover Of Nirvana’s ‘About A Girl’

Puddle Of Mudd is sharing a message of positivity after their cover of Nirvana’s “About A Girl” received backlash from online trolls.

The band hit up the SiriusXM studios back in January and covered the rock classic, but with the clip just now circulating on social media, frontman Wes Scantlin took to social media to hit back at ‘toxic’ commenters.

“When you think 2020 couldn’t get any worse… You find this exists,” a comment on YouTube read, while another said, “This is what the Tiger King sounds like when his vocals aren’t dubbed.”

Scantlin called the online talk “toxic” in his message while urging fans to let music heal, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Rise above others who try and take you down… I’m at my BEST NOW… and that’s all that matters,” read the statement from Scantlin. “I pray for all of you because we care. Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time.”

He added, “We walk away with nothing but a SMILE 😜🔥🤘🏻.”

“About A Girl” appeared on Nirvana’s debut album, 1989’s Bleach.