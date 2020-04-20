Shania Twain Delivers Intimate Performance Of ‘Honey, I‘m Home’ To Kick Off ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

Saddle up, because ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD” is officially underway.

To kick-off the week-long concert series, Canada’s own Shania Twain invites fans into her house for an intimate performance of her 1997 hit, “Honey, I’m Home”.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the country queen also shares an inspiring message for everyone dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to send you a smile because no matter how bad things are, I think it’s important to stay positive,” says the singer. “I want to share hope and love and strength to all of you out there who are going through more of a challenging time. My heart is with you and know that I’m thinking of you, we all are.”

Adds the singer: “It’s very trying times and I’m feeling very lucky, because I’m not sick, but I’m so concerned about everybody else that is sick. And also concerned about the healthcare givers, the first responders, everybody that is putting themselves out there.”

Twain also reveals how she’s spending her time stuck at home, teasing that new music is in the works.

“My days in isolation have been making a lot of music, bonding with my family, and playing with the dogs,” she explains.

Along with Twain’s performance, Canada’s own Dallas Smith, Lindsay Ell and High Valley also performed during Monday’s show.

Fans can watch their performances below.

The concert series is in support of Food Banks Canada and Unison Benevolent Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadians wishing to donate can do so via a one-time or monthly donation option at the CCMA Foundation website, or by texting CCMA to 20222.

“Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD” continues through Friday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and will broadcast simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105, CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.

