Miranda Lambert Is Overjoyed To See Dog Shelters Empty Out Across America Amid Pandemic

Miranda Lambert has thanked fans for “making her heart happy” by adopting and fostering dogs during this tough time.

Lambert said she had been reading updates about shelters across America emptying out amid the coronavirus crisis.

The country crooner said alongside a video of her dog JD: “The updates I’m reading & hearing about shelters being empty is making my growing heart happy!”

She added, “They truly are the best friends you could have!”

Lambert told how she’d found her cute pup at the side of the road.

The musician’s latest post comes after she belted out “Bluebird” from her porch while in quarantine for the “ACM Presents: Our Country” two-hour television event earlier this month.

She’s currently in isolation at her farm in Tennessee.