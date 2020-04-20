Kaley Cuoco And Husband Karl Cook Pack On The PDA In The Koala Challenge

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook seem to be mastering quarantine! The couple took on the “Koala Challenge” on Instagram over the weekend, sharing both their many fails and their one win.

The animal-loving pair attempted the acrobatic challenge in front of a giant horse photo as their dogs circled around them.

“First (of many) MEGA FAIL’s at #thekoalachallenge with my very patient husband @mrtankcook 🤣🤣” Cuoco captioned the videos of their fails, in which she hilariously cracks up as she tries climbing over her husband. “I’ve never laughed so hard. It’s a 2 parter so buckle up lol 🐨 please try this at home! Maybe wear a helmet . I now have 3 new injuries but it was worth it.”

The fails feature Cuoco clinging to her husband’s crotch as he tries to instruct her about the complicated move.

“You’re supposed to participate!” Cook insists as Cuoco breaks down in hysterics.

After many tries and lots of laughter, the two were able to pull off the challenge and celebrated with a kiss.

“After 245 failed attempts we finally did it! LOL the koala challenge is not as easy as it looks. Actually, we made it look damn near impossible LOL good luck!! 🐨,” Cuoco captioned the clip.

In addition to mastering the challenge, the couple also got a lot of love from their celebrity pals.

Courteney Cox commented, “You two are adorable!!! ♥️♥️♥️” and Ali Fedotowsky wrote of Cuoco’s dog, “Norman is all like ‘WTF?’ 😂😂😂”

Cuoco and Cook finally moved into together last month after almost two years of marriage, just in time to start quarantine for the ongoing coronavirus.

