Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Call Off Their Feud For A Good Cause

Everything is cool between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman… for now.
In a new video, the frequently feuding celebs announced they are putting aside their differences to go all-in on the #AllInChallenge.
For one lucky winner, Reynolds and Jackman will join together to help your children sell lemonade when social-distancing is over.
I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @therealmariskahargitay & @therealpeterhermann. And, to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @vancityreynolds. 🍋 @nokidhungry @wckitchen @feedingamerica @mealsonwheelsamerica
A number of other celebrities are participating in the #AllInChallenge, including Justin Bieber, Drake and more, offering up once-in-a-lifetime fan opportunities to raise money for coronavirus relief.