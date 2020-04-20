Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Call Off Their Feud For A Good Cause

Everything is cool between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman… for now.

In a new video, the frequently feuding celebs announced they are putting aside their differences to go all-in on the #AllInChallenge.

For one lucky winner, Reynolds and Jackman will join together to help your children sell lemonade when social-distancing is over.

A number of other celebrities are participating in the #AllInChallenge, including Justin Bieber, Drake and more, offering up once-in-a-lifetime fan opportunities to raise money for coronavirus relief.