King Calaway Launches ‘House Band’ Series To Collaborate With Artists While Practicing Social Distancing

King Calaway is bringing new collaborations to fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a new Instagram series dubbed “House Band”, the Nashville-based group will perform covers of some famous tunes with fellow artists across the nation all while practicing social distancing.

In the first episode, King Calaway enlists Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell for an uplifting cover of John Mayer’s “Waiting On The World To Change”.

RELATED: Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen And More Country Stars To Perform In ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

“Growing up in Nashville, I have always looked up to how unique our music community is. People like Vince Gill play on other artists’ records just for love of playing,” King Calaway’s drummer Chris Deaton said in a statement. “We posted a video of us playing and singing ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ to our socials. I got a message from Jimmie Allen right after asking how we make those videos. And I replied saying ‘let’s make one together!’ From there the wheels started turning. So many musicians are physically separated from their bands and fellow musicians right now, and if we can make music with them that is what Nashville is all about to us.”

RELATED: Brad Paisley Discusses The Free Nashville Grocery Store He’s Opened To Help People Struggling To Buy Food

“Growing up playing in many different bands, I have always been drawn to great musicians. There’s something magical about playing in a band with amazing musicians that can’t be replicated, and I feel we have that in King Calaway,” added guitarist Caleb Miller. “Players like Brad Paisley and Keith Urban have always been icons of mine and have always put themselves out there to bring Nashville together, I hope in some small way with the House Band Series we can offer ourselves in the spirit of great players like that!”

Meanwhile, King Calaway and Jimmie Allen joined together on a virtual collab of “Hooked On A Feeling” last week.

The next episode will feature Sara Evans, violinist Lindsey Stirling and The Shires.