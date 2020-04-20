Kate Hudson Cries Happy Tears As She’s Treated To A Surprise Social Distancing Party On Her 41st Birthday

Kate Hudson may have spent her 41st birthday in quarantine Sunday but that doesn’t mean she didn’t celebrate with loved ones.

Hudson shared on her Instagram Story some highlights from the day, which started with a birthday breakfast in bed, courtesy of her kids.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Joins Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour To Talk Weight Loss And Down Vodka Shots

The actress shared a cute clip of her children Ryder Robinson, 16, Bingham Bellamy, 8, and Rani Hudson-Fujikawa, 1, in bed, saying the morning treat was her “favourite birthday present.”

Credit: Instagram/Kate Hudson

Hudson then posted a video of her incredible birthday cake, which featured her loved ones, including boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, as Barbie dolls.

Credit: Instagram/Kate Hudson

Credit: Instagram/Kate Hudson

She was later treated to a “six-foot surprise parade party,” admitting all the attention had made her “heart burst” and resulted in her crying a few very happy tears.

Credit: Instagram/Kate Hudson

RELATED: Kate Hudson Catches Usher’s Eye In Stunning Yellow Gown At ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Hudson also said thanks for all the birthday messages in another video that evening.

Her mom Goldie Hawn posted earlier in the day: