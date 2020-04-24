Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan Celebrate Stonewall Gives Back, Benefiting LGBTQ+ Nightlife Impacted By COVID-19

Some of the world’s biggest stars have come together to support the LGBTQ+ nightlife industry with a benefit concert.

For the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative, Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Kim Petras, Allie X performed a virtual concert hoping to raise money for those in the industry directly impacted by COVID-19.

The special was hosted by Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley and also featured performances and appearances from Alan Cumming, Betty Who, Carlie Hanson, Darren Hayes, Dave Mizzoni, Greyson Chance, Issac Dunbar, John Cameron Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Leland, Lorna Luft, Matt Rogers, MUNA, Nina West, Our Lady J, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Shoshana Bean, Tucker and Vincint.

The funds raised will be distributed as $1,000 grants based on need, on a first come first serve basis to those who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic and are struggling to afford basic necessities.

In a statement, producer Erich Bergen said, “I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are. We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”

Fellow producer Brett McLaughlin added, “So many careers are built and sustained by the support of the LGBT nightlife community. It’s our turn and duty to support them during this time of need. I’m so grateful that many of my friends jumped at the chance to give back when asked. This is going to be an incredibly special evening.”

For more information visit Stonewall’s website here.