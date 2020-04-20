Big Time Rush Hints At Possible Reunion With Special Message About Social Distancing

Big Time Rush could be making a comeback.

The band joined forces on Monday to share a special message about the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus, but also hinted at something more.

The band made up of Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt and Carlos PenaVega, shared the minute-long PSA to their individual Instagram accounts while also teasing a possible reunion.

“What’s up everybody?! It’s been a little while since we all got together, so we wanted to jump on this little virtual hangout and say hi and wish everybody well. Hope you guys are all staying healthy here in this crazy time,” Maslow said in the clip.

A Message From Big Time Rush pic.twitter.com/3cba95mWlW — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) April 20, 2020

“And guys, we’re in this together and we love you guys so much so spread that love, spread that aloha,” PenaVega added before signing off. “And who knows? A lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you guys soon!”

The new clip marks the first time Big Time Rush have reunited in eight years.