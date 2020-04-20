Rachel McAdams Says ‘It Would Be Fun’ To Play Regina George In A ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel

If a “Mean Girls” sequel ever gets off the ground, count Rachel McAdams in.

Appearing on the “Heroes of Health: COVID-19” livestream over the weekend, the 41-year-old actress was asked if she would be open to reprising her villainous role.

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” she said, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

McAdams’ comment comes a week after Lindsay Lohan addressed the idea of a “Mean Girls” sequel on “Lights Out with David Spade”.

“I think I was hanging onto [Mean Girls] for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters,” she said. “That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”