Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He Chose To Live In Australia And Not Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth has revealed why he decided to move back to Australia and not stay in Hollywood.

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who share daughter India, 7, and 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan together, now live in Byron Bay.

The actor tells the Sunday Telegraph, “There’s not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing,” according to People. “It’s great for my kids and my wife.”

“When you’re suffocated by the work, every conversation that you’re having and every billboard you’re seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective,” he adds.

The interview was most likely conducted pre-quarantine, as Hemsworth also talks about how he’s taking some time off this year to be with his kids.

“I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it,” he says. “It all flies by.”

Hemsworth is set to star in Netflix flick “Extraction”, which hits the streaming service on April 24.