‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Reimagines The Show’s Opening Credits In Style Of Other Iconic Sitcoms

One “Schitt’s Creek” producer has taken his love for the show to the next level.
Calum Shanlin shared what he’s been up to since “Schitt’s Creek” wrapped and revealed he spent his first week off mashing up the series with other beloved sitcoms.
In clips shared via Twitter, Shanlin reimagined “Schitt’s Creek”‘s opening credits in the style of “The Office”, “Friends”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Gilmore Girls” and more.
Check out all the mash-ups below:
RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Delivers A Happy Ending And Mariah Carey Was In Awe
“Schitt’s Creek” wrapped its sixth and final season earlier this month. The series premiered in 2015 and starred Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.