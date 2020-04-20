‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Reimagines The Show’s Opening Credits In Style Of Other Iconic Sitcoms

One “Schitt’s Creek” producer has taken his love for the show to the next level.

Calum Shanlin shared what he’s been up to since “Schitt’s Creek” wrapped and revealed he spent his first week off mashing up the series with other beloved sitcoms.

In clips shared via Twitter, Shanlin reimagined “Schitt’s Creek”‘s opening credits in the style of “The Office”, “Friends”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Gilmore Girls” and more.

Check out all the mash-ups below:

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Delivers A Happy Ending And Mariah Carey Was In Awe

Schitt's Creek, but make it the Office pic.twitter.com/dhfG5NPa7F — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it Friends pic.twitter.com/MviLIEBUxE — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it Gilmore Girls pic.twitter.com/pfrYpePBgE — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 17, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it Brooklyn Nine-Nine pic.twitter.com/7SXFc5HKsS — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it HIMYM pic.twitter.com/fBmOTzVwhI — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 17, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it Parks and Rec pic.twitter.com/N9lJYqDo7E — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Schitt's Creek, but make it 30 Rock pic.twitter.com/3w7GZPlToS — Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

“Schitt’s Creek” wrapped its sixth and final season earlier this month. The series premiered in 2015 and starred Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.