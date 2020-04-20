Chris Cornell’s Daughter Sings Cover Of ‘Hunger Strike’ By Temple Of The Dog

Toni Cornell is putting her own spin on a Temple of the Dog hit.

The daughter of late musician Chris Cornell performed the 1991 song “Hunger Strike” from her dad’s home studio.

“I’m sitting in my dad’s studio during this crazy time, and I’m going to sing one of my favourite songs for you,” she said. “I love you Daddy and I hope I do this some justice.”

The performance was featured on LiveXLive’s Music Lives livestream in support of the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund for artists struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.