Fans Are Wondering What The World Would Look Like ‘If Tony Stark Were In Charge’

Maybe the world could use a little more Iron Man.

Over the weekend, a new viral hashtag spread on social media, with Marvel fans wondering what things would be like amid the coronavirus crisis if Tony Stark were in charge, sparking a trending hashtag.

Some suggested Stark would have defeated the virus by now.

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge all our asses would have been home back in January. pic.twitter.com/FrzkzIJwEn — Ami (@__UhME) April 18, 2020

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge he would have eradicated COVID19 like this pic.twitter.com/cVtwai5LM1 — 🌈🌊😎The Incognito Cat😎🌊🌈 (@TheIncognitoCat) April 19, 2020

He would have found the cure in one night. #IfTonyStarkWereInCharge pic.twitter.com/qYhbvK2PlJ — Clark Hutchings (@ClarkHELLSCREAM) April 18, 2020

Others imagined Stark putting Donald Trump in his place.

Some fans imagined Stark’s sidekicks taking the lead instead.

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge he wouldn’t. pepper potts would be — k ‎⎊ (@spideykeener) April 19, 2020

#IfTonyStarkWereInCharge Why would tony stark ever want to be in charge. Stan the real president instead pic.twitter.com/YU7OJfCm6E — Stark (@StarkJeweIs) April 18, 2020

No word on where Captain America is in all of this.