Songs By Burna Boy And Maluma Were The Most Shazamed Of ‘One World’ Special

Viewers at home were excited to learn about new music during Saturday’s “One World: Together At Home” special.

The special, broadcast on Global TV and around the world, was put together by Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organization to raise millions for COVID-19 relief.

Music artists including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more performed, and some people watching at home took to the Shazam app to identify songs and the people singing them.

The top Shazam performances were Nigerion singer Burna Boy performing “African Giant” and “Hallelujah”, followed by Colombian singer Maluma performing “Carnival”.

The rest fo the top 10 most Shazamed performances included songs by Billie Joe Armstrong, Celine Dion, Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves.

Check out the full top 10 here:

1. Burna Boy – African Giant / Hallelujah

2. Maluma – Carnaval

3. Billie Joe Armstrong – Wake Me Up When September Ends (Green Day)

4. Eddie Vedder – River Cross (Pearl Jam)

5. Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli – The Prayer

6. Keith Urban – Higher Love (Steve Winwood)

7. John Legend & Sam Smith – Stand By Me (Ben E. King)

8. Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want

9. Taylor Swift – Soon You’ll Get Better

10. Kacey Musgraves – Rainbow