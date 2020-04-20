Bon Jovi Cancels 2020 Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bon Jovi has cancelled his upcoming tour in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rock icon was supposed to kick off his self-titled tour this summer on June 10 in Tacoma, Wash. before wrapping up in New York City on July 28. Bryan Adams was also supposed to join Bon Jovi on may of the dates, including in Canada.

In a statement to ET Canada, Bon Jovi said: “Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.”

He continued, “These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

Last month, Bon Jovi’s keyboardist David Bryan, 58, announced he tested positive for the coronavirus in an Instagram post:

“I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid,” he wrote, before revealing he’s finally on the mend.

“Got my test back today. Thankfully I’m COVID-19 negative,” Bryan shared. “Five weeks to the day that I got sick… I’m a very lucky guy!”