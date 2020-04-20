Cobie Smulders Sings ‘Let’s Go To The Mall’ For Jake Johnson

You can thank Jake Johnson for this new Cobie Smulders gem.

The “Stumptown” co-stars caught up over Instagram Live for Vulture‘s “Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well” series. The beloved sitcom stars showed off props from their previous shows, “How I Met Your Mother” and “New Girl” and Johnson also convinced Smulders to belt out “Let’s Go to the Mall”.

“How I Met Your Mother” fans will fondly remember “Let’s Go to the Mall” as the secret Canadian pop hit of her “HIMYM” character, Robin Scherbatsky (stage name Robin Sparkles).

You can compare Smulders’ rendition of “Let’s Go to the Mall” to that of Sparkles’ below: