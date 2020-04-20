Kelly Clarkson On Filming Her Talk Show In Isolation: ‘It Has Been A Little Challenging’

Kelly Clarkson is getting the job done, even in isolation.

The singer chatted with Apple Music’s Brooke Reese via FaceTime to talk about “I Dare You”, “Trolls” and filming both “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Voice” from home.

While she finds shooting her talk show this new way “challenging,” Clarkson says she loves it.

“I love that it’s talking, because I’ve always gotten in trouble my whole life for talking too much, so it’s coming in handy. That’s literally all I ever went to the office for in school. So jokes on them,” she joked. “But no, I think it’s really funny too, because although this has been really hard, just because I’m not a tech person, I’m not a lighting person, I’m not a hair and makeup person, I’m not any of those people, I’m my thing.”

Clarkson continued, “And so to be able to have to do all of it has been a little challenging. But I’m very low key, so I don’t care that I’m not all glammed up, I don’t care that I’m in my coat because I’m in snowy weather right now in Montana. I don’t really care about that stuff, and I do think that that is kind of the cool part for me that I still get to be just me. And I think people are used to that. So that’s been the easiest part I think.”

And when she’s not working, she’s watching the “Trolls” sequel, “Trolls: World Tour” which stars Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with her kids River Rose and Remington.

“We’ve watched it a few times now,” she says. “They’re in love with—which is so messed up—but they’re in love with that song I sing, ‘Born To Die.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And then the second choice is ‘Just Sing.’ And I’m like, ‘How is that not your first choice, you depressing little toddlers?’ But anyway, they love it.”

Clarkson also released her latest single, “I Dare You”, in multiple languages.

“The whole idea came from my head, because I grew up singing different languages, and I always thought it would be really cool to be able to do a song in different languages, and I just had never had the perfect song,” she said. “And this song was such a… It could be a cheesy message if not done right.”

“I Dare You” is available to stream on all music platforms.