Joe Keery’s Twitter Hacked As His Accounts Sends Insensitive Tweets To ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars

Joe Keery was the victim of a hack after an unexpected burst of insensitive tweets were published on Monday.

Keery rarely uses his Twitter, so it came as a surprise when his profile suddenly burst with activity. Some tweets were racist in nature, according to Metro UK, while others insensitively targeted his “Stranger Things” co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin. One tweet alleged that Keery was “molested” on the set of the Netflix show.

Many fans immediately believed the actor had been hacked, leading to “Joe Keery hacked” trending on Twitter. The tweets have since been removed but Keery has not publicly addressed it himself.

A rep for the actor confirmed to E! News that Keery’s account was compromised.