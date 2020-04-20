Billie Joe Armstrong Covers ‘That Thing You Do’

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is here to make your Monday blues go away.

Fresh off his “When September Ends” performance during “One World: Together At Home”, Armstrong released a cover of the theme song from the 1996 film “That Thing You Do!”.

The cover was accompanied by pictures of Armstrong and Green Day performing in the days before isolation.

Armstrong has been releasing different covers as a part of his “No Fun Mondays,” including “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory”.