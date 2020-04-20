Lizzo Celebrates Her Booty In Lingerie: ‘It’s Been A Long A** Day’

Lizzo is showing the world her booty in the name of mental health.

The “Juice” rapper showed off her rear-end in a revealing Instagram post on Monday. Lizzo, 31, put her derriere in focus to bring attention to mental health at a time of great uncertainty.

“It’s been a long a** day,” Lizzo captioned the video. “Focus on a body part you don’t like about yourself and show it some love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self-care routines… Self-hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110 per cent that b**ch. Love you!”

Lizzo is a major proponent for body-positive and self-love. She also recently fed medical centre staff in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.