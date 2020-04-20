January Jones Learns A New Skill After Watching ‘Annie’

January Jones has been watching “Annie” during quarantine, which has inspired the actress to learn a new skill.

“Our household has been blessed by some good news,” Jones said in an Instagram post. “I made a purchase the other day after watching ‘Annie’ to try to do something new that I’ve never done before.”

Jones then showed off her tap dancing skills, calling herself a “freaking natural” while her dog looked on.

“I can teach you!!!! Start with shuffle ball change!” Linda Evangelista replied.

“Is that a move or a video?” Jones responded. For those who are not dancers, shuffle ball change is the first move one learns when tap dancing.