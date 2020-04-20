Kate Middleton Pens Letter To Children’s Hospital Workers: ‘You Are All Truly Inspirational’

Kate Middleton wants healthcare workers at Evelina London Children’s Hospital to know they are in her thoughts.

The Duchess of Cambridge penned a letter honouring those healthcare workers. The letter was published by Evelina London’s Twitter on Monday and was dated April 14.

“I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time,” the Duchess wrote. “It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances.”

“You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been,” Catherine continued. “You are now facing the additional pressure… but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care.”

The Duchess has been a champion for children’s mental health for years now. Since 2013, she has been a Patron of Place2Be and launched Children’s Mental Health Week 2020 earlier this year.