Sharon Stone Mourns The Loss Of ‘Adopted Grandmother’ After She Succumbs To Coronavirus

Sharon Stone has lost a loved one to coronavirus.

On Sunday, the actress tearfully announced her “adopted grandmother”, Eileen Mitzman, was expected to die amid complications of COVID-19. Mitzman has since lost her battle.

“Hi, I want to talk to you about someone very special to me who became my adopted grandmother, her name is Eileen Mitzman,” Stone began in a video shared to Instagram. “I met her a long time ago when I was beginning to work as an AIDS activist so many years ago, I met she and her husband, Neil, in New York at an event.”

“Tonight she is going to die in a New York hospital. She has coronavirus but she will die because she’s septic and she has other illnesses and none of us can go there and be with her,” she continued. “I think we should grieve like warriors now because holding grief will only make us sick and affect our lungs and our respiratory systems in a way we should not allow that to do. So tonight I want you to go out your window and I want you to scream and I want you to fight back and cry and scream out against this thing for Eileen.”

She added, “I don’t want her to die alone. I want her to hear you rage on against the dying of the light.”

Fern Mallis, the creator of New York Fashion Week and friend to Mitzma, has since confirmed her death.