Halle Berry Shares How She Has Changed Her Workout Routine To 10-Minute ‘Bursts’

Want to get in shape like Halle Berry? Now you can.

The actress penned a Women’s Health column where she revealed how she changed her 4 days a week with a personal trainer into 10-minute at-home workouts.

“Like many of you, though, I’m now quarantined at home with my kids, so it’s safe to say my usual fitness routine has gone right out the window,” Berry wrote.

Berry explained that her children Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, are “bouncing off the walls” so they will play together with air hockey being a favourite.

“Even on my own, though, the hour-long workouts I used to do just are not a thing right now. Like so many other parents, I’m now trying to get my own work done, help my kids with their schoolwork, and keep everyone fed and happy. So I try to catch 10 minutes here and there with the goal of doing at least 30 total minutes of more formal exercise per day,” Berry added.

Using “a bunch of little bursts of exercise” with a full-body resistance loop and booty band to reach her 30-minute goal. She also tries “to stretch and do a few rounds of abs moves, like sit-ups or planks.”

Other suggestions Berry has is using “a chair to do 40 or 50 step-ups per leg” with hand or ankle weights to make it harder and wearing “ankle and wrist weights around the house all day.”

She continued, “I also love what I call ‘wall-ups’, which are basically push-ups on a wall that have an explosive element to them, so your hands lift into the air for a moment at the top of each rep.”

But despite her make-shift routines, Berry does miss the “endorphin rush” from a hard workout.

She concluded. “As hard as it is to feel so out of my usual routine, I think we all need to remember to be gentle with ourselves right now. This is an odd, stressful time, and we’ve all had a lot dumped on our plates. You don’t have to make big strides or do big things. Just keep it together. Move when you can and in a way that feels good—or in a way that gets your kids in on the action. Just hang in there. All any of us can do right now is our best.”