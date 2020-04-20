Meghan McCain Sympathizes With Lockdown Protesters: ‘When People Are Scared And In Pain, They Start To Panic’

Meghan McCain can understand the pressures that are driving U.S. citizens to protest lockdowns in various states.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Slams Ivanka Trump For Travelling To New Jersey

McCain showed sympathy for protesters on Monday’s episode of “The View”, according to JustJared.

“There are a lot of people in our country who are in pain, who are out of work, who are losing their homes and I think when people are scared and they are in pain, they start to panic,” she argued. “And it doesn’t look like there’s any resolution to this coming in the future.”

“When people are looking down the barrel of the inability to feed their children, to send their children to college, to possibly lose their homes, I understand the anger and the pain,” McCain continued. “I certainly don’t want any more people to get sick or die, obviously, I don’t think anyone wants that… But I do think there has to be some kind of balance with this.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Slams ‘Tone-Deaf’ Billionaire David Geffen

McCain has previously expressed frustration with people not taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously.