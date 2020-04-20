Celine Dion, Jacob Tremblay And More Celebs React To Nova Scotia Shooting

Canadian celebrities have the victims and their families in mind as Nova Scotia digests the horrific shooting rampage on Saturday and Sunday.

At least 19 fatalities have been confirmed in the two-day killing spree, including the shooter. Local RCMP expects the death count to rise as they explore the dozen-plus crime scenes. A number of famous faces have expressed their heartache for those suffering as a consequence of what is the deadliest firearm shooting in Canadian history.

“I’m deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Nova Scotia,” Dion said in a letter published on Monday. “My heart goes out to the victims, their families and all the people of Nova Scotia. We are all with you. May you find love, strength, and light during this dark time.”

Rick Mercer used a photo to share a thousand words. He tweeted a map outlining the landmass of Nova Scotia with a red-heart over top.

Other Canadian stars to express their sadness include actor Jacob Tremblay and singer Jann Arden.

Not one single ounce of sense to be made of the horrific loss of 17 lives in #NovaScotia All of Canada -and beyond—grieves this profound and tragic loss of life. — jann arden (@jannarden) April 20, 2020

At least 19 people have been shot and killed in Nova Scotia. Heartbreak doesn’t quite cover the level of pain the province, the town, the friends and families of those who died are feeling right now. Thinking of Canada today and every day. 🖤 — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 20, 2020