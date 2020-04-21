Queen Elizabeth Sends Message Of Condolence Following Nova Scotia Shooting

Canadian celebrities and even the Royal Family have the victims and their families in mind as Nova Scotia digests the horrific shooting rampage on Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED: Tom Hanks Reveals Rita Wilson Had A ‘Tougher Time’ With COVID-19
At least 19 fatalities have been confirmed in the two-day killing spree, including the suspected shooter. Local RCMP expect the death count to rise as they explore the dozen-plus crime scenes.
Queen Elizabeth sent a message of condolence to the Governor General and the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.
“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have lost their lives,” she said in the letter.
She added, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time.”
A number of famous faces have expressed their heartache for those suffering as a consequence of what is the deadliest firearm shooting in Canadian history.
“I’m deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Nova Scotia,” Celine Dion said in a letter published on Monday. “My heart goes out to the victims, their families and all the people of Nova Scotia. We are all with you. May you find love, strength, and light during this dark time.”
Rick Mercer used a photo to share a thousand words. He tweeted a map outlining the landmass of Nova Scotia with a red-heart over top.
RELATED: Chris Cuomo’s Wife Opens Up About COVID-19 Diagnosis
Other Canadian stars to express their sadness include actor Jacob Tremblay and singer Jann Arden.