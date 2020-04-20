Serena Williams Teases BFF Meghan Markle: ‘Never Seen It, Never Heard Of Her, Don’t Know Her’

Serena Williams has never heard of Meghan Markle.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Royal Exit

The renowned tennis player teased her famous best friend while live-chatting with sister Venus Williams and Naomi Campbel on YouTube. Williams, 38, was asked about Meghan moving to the U.S. and played dumb.

“Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America? Meghan Markle,” Campbell asked.

“Don’t know what you’re talking about. Don’t know nothing about that,” Williams replied with a cheeky smile while laughing. “Never seen it, never heard of her, don’t know her.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reconnects With Women Of Hubb Community Kitchen

Meghan and Harry, along with their son Archie recently settled in Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles where they are looking for a permanent home.