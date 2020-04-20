Kate Beckinsale Slams Troll Who Attacks Her New Relationship With Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale isn’t going to let a troll get in the way of her relationship with Canadian musician Goody Grace.

The actress shared a hilarious video of her trying to get her cat to sit in a taped square on the floor, eventually, Beckinsale moved into the spot to demonstrate to her unimpressed cat.

“Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere,” one person commented.

“Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate,” Beckinsale replied referencing the misuse of “boy toy”.

Beckinsale and Grace were first spotted out together in January with friends but were more recently photographed holding hands during a walk in Brentwood over the Easter weekend.