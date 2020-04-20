Robin Wright And Cary Elwes Reunite Ahead Of ‘The Princess Bride’ Premiere On Disney+

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes are reliving a timeless classic ahead of “The Princess Bride” premiere on Disney+.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Joins Disney Singalong

The beloved 1987 film will make its way to the Mouse’s streaming service on May 1. In anticipation of the release, Wright and Elwes shared the news on Monday while reuniting over video chat. The pair caught up about their self-isolating lifestyle and reflected on the film.

“If I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some fun things to watch,” Elwes teased. “Like that ‘Princess Bride’ movie we made together.”

“Does that mean that we get to take a selfie with Mickey [Mouse]?” Wright chimed in. Ewles quickly replied, “Well, they better say, ‘as you wish,’ to that or else I want no part of it.”

RELATED: Disney+ Cuts Casting Couch Joke Out Of ‘Toy Story 2’

Since the success of “Princess Bride”, Wright has gone on to star in such projects as “House of Cards” while Elwes has made notable appearances in “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.