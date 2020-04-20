Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Raising Money To Purchase New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly making a bid on the New York Mets that will shake-up the baseball game.

Rodriguez famously played 12 seasons with the New York Yankees but A-Rod has another New York-based team in mind. Variety reports that Rodriguez and his fiancee, Lopez, are working with JPMorgan to raise the capital to make a bid for the team.

The publication adds that A-Rod and JLo are working with managing director Eric Menell who serves as the bank’s co-head of North American media investment banking.

The New York Mets team is owned by the Wilpon family and they were in previous negotiations to sell 80 per cent of the team in December. That sale would have valued the team at $2.6 billion.