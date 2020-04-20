Kelly Ripa Reveals She Cut Her Own Hair With Kitchen Scissors While In Quarantine

Kelly Ripa isn’t waiting for better days to get better hair!

While much of the world grapples with self-isolation — and the inability to attend hair and beauty appointments — amid the coronavirus pandemic, the television personality took things into her own hands.

Ripa, 49, grabbed a pair of kitchen scissors and gave herself a haircut while self-isolating with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their children.

“I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” Ripa said on Monday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, during which Consuelos stood in for Ripa’s usual co-host, Ryan Seacrest. “I used kitchen scissors. We obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s…”

“I would have stopped you!” Consuelos, 49, chimed in.

“I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang,” Ripa’s husband assured her of the cut, as she also showed off her roots.

Meanwhile, Consuelos debuted some new facial hair during the at-home hosting gig, sharing that his father also rocks a mustache.

“My dad had a mustache. And he still does,” Consuelos explained. “Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back. Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.”

While the ‘stache got the approval of Ripa, who said she liked it “both ways,” the couple’s children aren’t fans of the look. “They say I look like an ageing porn star,” Consuelos admitted.

Some viewers also agreed, with one commenting, “No mustache!” on Instagram.

One viewer declared that the “Riverdale” star appeared to be “channelling his inner Freddie Mercury,” while another compared him to Burt Reynolds.

Ripa isn’t the only star who’s navigated a quarantine cut in recent days.

Musician and actor Tyler Hilton received some guidance via a video call as his wife, actress Megan Park, gave him an at-home cut.

Earlier in April, Gwen Stefani gave Blake Shelton a cut during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show: Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon, while Miley Cyrus gave beau Cody Simpson a new ‘do.

Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko recently told ET she urged anyone attempting an at-home cut to keep things simple, stick to their usual style and refrain from doing anything out of the ordinary like “bangs or anything too crazy.”

