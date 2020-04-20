Tom Hanks Stresses Importance Of Voting By Mail

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused no shortage of complications when it comes to the public’s ability to vote and Tom Hanks realizes it.

Various U.S. states have had trouble with voting during the spread of COVID-19. Some states have opted to open voting stations, while others implemented vote-from-home services or considered postponing elections altogether.

There are also cases where restrictions on who can vote by mail have left many to either risk their health by showing up at a voting station or abandon voting altogether.

Hanks and Rita Wilson joined Michele Obama’s “When We All Vote” livestream to talk about voting in the U.S. Hanks, 63, said he has Type 2 Diabetes and still wants to be able to vote. As such, he stressed the importance of being able to vote by mail so that he does not jeopardize his health.

Hanks and Wilson were famously the first major stars to publicly confirm testing positive for COVID-19. Hanks commended those on the front lines of stores, food banks and hospitals for stepping up.