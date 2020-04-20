Wanda Sykes Says Isolation Is ‘New Territory’ For All Couples: ‘Ain’t Nobody Signed Up For This’

Wanda Sykes admits life in isolation with her wife, Alex Sykes, are uncharted waters.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Brooklyn Landlord

The comedian catches up with Ellen DeGeneres via video chat for Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. DeGeneres asks Sykes what it is like to spend so much time at home. Sykes says it is a learning experience to be in such close proximity to her wife for such long stretches.

“This is new territory for all married couples. Couples in general,” Sykes states. “You find out what you’re made of really. Ain’t nobody signed up for this. We said in sickness and health, but nobody said 24/7 with just you. That’s it. Nobody said that.”

“You need to miss somebody every now and then,” she adds. “This is a whole new level.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Faces Furious Backlash

Elsewhere in the episode, DeGeneres surprises nurses from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia with a $50,000 donation to the hospital’s COVID-19 Better Together Fund.