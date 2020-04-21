Adam Driver Fans Defend Actor After Unnecessary Twitter Backlash Following 9/11 Comments

Adam Driver fans jumped to the actor’s defence Monday after #AdamDriverIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.

The social media users who started the trend clearly didn’t have all their facts straight, and fans were very quick to point that out.

People shared comments from an interview Driver did with The New Yorker last year, in which he spoke about joining the Marines after 9/11 because he wanted to fight against the terrorists who attacked his country.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Gets Emotional Over Adam Driver’s Kind Gesture For His 8-Year-Old Son Samuel

Despite some calling him “Islamophobic,” the majority were quick to share his actual comments.

“It wasn’t against Muslims,” Driver said. “It was: We were attacked. I want to fight for my country against whoever that is.”

RELATED: Laura Dern Jokes About Destroying Adam Driver In Every Movie They’ve Worked On Together: ‘Next Time I’ll Be Nice’

One fan told haters to go watch Driver’s movie “The Report”, which saw him expose the CIA’s use of torture following 9/11.

Adam Driver made a movie exposing the use of torture of the CIA following 9/11. Go watch that instead of bitching on twitter because you're bored #AdamDriverIsOverParty #ThankyouAdamDriver pic.twitter.com/FiGAYX5was — 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝔂 🇨🇺 🦋 (@kylosprmanager) April 21, 2020

See more of the response below.

y’all are calling adam driver islamophobic because he joined the military after 9/11?? he said it wasn’t to get back at anyone, he just wanted to protect his country. this shows that people are just flat out ignorant #AdamDriverIsOverParty — maddy (@b0iledcelery) April 21, 2020

apparently joining the military after 9/11 to defend your country makes you islamophobic. i quit- i’m not even an adam driver stan but like stan adam driver. #AdamDriverIsOverParty #ThankYouAdamDriver — 𝘬𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘢🥺🏳️‍🌈 (@kierraarbuckle) April 21, 2020

calling adam driver islamophobic for joining the military to fight terrorism says much more about you than him. good work jumping to conclusions in the name of "political correctness" that literally only perpetuate the stereotype you complain about#AdamDriverIsOverParty — callie whelan (@callielwhelan) April 21, 2020

nah nah nah leave Adam Driver alone. Stop spreading unnecessary hate 😡 — Alexandria Morgan. (@alexndriamorgan) April 21, 2020

So y’all trying to cancel Adam now. Y’all I fucking hate it here, Corona has y’all whores bored as fuck and trending unnecessary shit. Anyway stan my talented man, Mr Adam Driver and his wonderful wife, Joanna Tucker pic.twitter.com/Mvi4XVNbbY — 🤩Poli 🤩 (@myeonie_honey) April 21, 2020

*logs on* *sees #AdamDriverIsOverParty is trending because he joined the military nearly 20 years ago and believed he was fighting terrorism and idiots reached into the sun to extrapolate that he actually hates brown people and that's the real reason* *logs back off* — hot damn! it’s the soggy bottom boys! (@amandakstorey) April 21, 2020

Adam Driver wanted to join the Marines after 9/11 so that he could fight for his country. Now a bunch of Fart-Sniffers on Twitter want to cancel him. I couldn't make this stuff up.#AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/5wzZB9bfSj — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) April 21, 2020

anyways who’s dumbass thought this was a good idea? #AdamDriverIsOverParty

y’all make me 🤢 pic.twitter.com/QnN4Oslm5n — Hope Solo! (@Hopeisanegirl) April 21, 2020

anyways stan adam driver for being an amazing actor, unproblematic, and handsome ❣️✨ #AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Mqw45zTDoN — alissa 🌻 (@tpwksunflowr) April 21, 2020