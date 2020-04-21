Adam Driver Fans Defend Actor After Unnecessary Twitter Backlash Following 9/11 Comments

Adam Driver fans jumped to the actor’s defence Monday after #AdamDriverIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.
The social media users who started the trend clearly didn’t have all their facts straight, and fans were very quick to point that out.
People shared comments from an interview Driver did with The New Yorker last year, in which he spoke about joining the Marines after 9/11 because he wanted to fight against the terrorists who attacked his country.
Despite some calling him “Islamophobic,” the majority were quick to share his actual comments.
“It wasn’t against Muslims,” Driver said. “It was: We were attacked. I want to fight for my country against whoever that is.”
One fan told haters to go watch Driver’s movie “The Report”, which saw him expose the CIA’s use of torture following 9/11.
