Prince William And Kate Middleton Lead Birthday Messages With Sweet Post As The Queen Turns 94

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their well-wishes as the Queen celebrated her 94th birthday Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet snap with Her Majesty, taken at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show back in May, alongside the caption:

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/X1ZUvtsRgn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2020

Prince Charles and Camilla also posted some old-school and more recent snaps with a sweet birthday message.

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020

The Royal Family’s Twitter profile then shared some adorable private footage from the Royal Collection Trust, showing a young Princess Elizabeth II with her family.

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉 🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

Geri Horner joined in with the royals in wishing the Queen a very happy birthday, with the Spice Girls singer writing a whole piece about her love for HM for British Vogue.

Her piece included, “A wife and mother, as well as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen has nonetheless inspired me with her selflessness and commitment to always putting the Crown first.

“Her Majesty has weathered so many storms, both personal and public, and throughout it all, she has remained strong, stoical and steadfast – and always radiant in her brightly coloured coats and handbags.

“She reminds me to stop moping, or to get off my high horse, or to just shut up and say nothing – because sometimes being silent is the most powerful response of all.”

Horner concluded, “If you’re struggling to adapt to our new reality, and our dramatically altered way of life, ask yourself: What would the Queen do? For me, the answer is to act with courage and kindness. And if possible, to do it wearing pearls.”