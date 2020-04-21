Drake Turns Ugandan Kids’ ‘Toosie Slide’ Dance Into Viral Sensation

Drake is bringing attention to kids who really need it.

Over the weekend, the Canadian rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story of a group called the Masaka Kids, comprising orphaned children in Uganda, doing a dance to his song “Toosie Slide”.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of views across all social media.

Suuna Hassan, the organization’s founder, told TMZ that when Drake responded to the video, the kids celebrated by dancing.

Since Drake shared the video, the group have also received hundreds of thousands in donations.