Melissa McCarthy Is Left In Tears As She Surprises Aunt & Uncle With Stunning Home Renovation On ‘Celebrity IOU’

Melissa McCarthy got emotional as she surprised her heroes with a stunning home renovation during Monday’s episode of HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU”.

McCarthy gave back to her Aunt Connie and Uncle Jim, with the help of her cousin Jenna Perusich (Connie and Jim’s daughter), by renovating their home.

The pair obviously had a helping hand from Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Connie screamed, while wiping away the tears at the end of the episode, “I can’t believe this!”

Jim insisted he didn’t remember what the place looked like pre-renovation, as McCarthy and her cousin hugged one another, both crying happy tears.

McCarthy did not hold back in the episode, as she did a fantastic job at tearing apart the home.

“Melissa doesn’t just play a badass in some of her movies,” Drew insisted. “She was hardcore!”

Not only did McCarthy and her crew build Connie a gorgeous new kitchen, they also made Jim a “man cave” where he could watch sports.

They completed the kitchen, living room, dining room, and den renovation in just three weeks while the couple were on vacation celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

McCarthy’s aunt and uncle were Chicago police officers for 30 years.

McCarthy shared, “They’ve spent their whole lives taking care of other people, and they’re real superheroes to me.

“My Uncle Jim was hurt on the job, and there’s just some things that make it difficult for him to get around. They need this renovation, and I couldn’t think of anyone else that deserves it more.”

McCarthy’s episode comes after Brad Pitt got emotional when treating a friend to a home renovation on the show.

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV Canada.