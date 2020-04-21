Babyface & Teddy Riley Face Off In Instagram Live Battle Rematch

Two legendary producers go at it and everyone wins.

On Monday night, R&B producers Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley took to Instagram Live for a DJ battle, spinning tracks from their respective (not to mention, extensive) catalogues of hits.

The two had attempted to battle it out over the weekend but hit technical snags.

Thankfully, everything went smoothly on Monday, bringing in over 500,000 viewers, according to USA Today.

Tracks included Johnny Gill’s Babyface-produced “My, My, My” and Guy’s “Let’s Chill”, produced by Riley.

“You are the king. You brought New Jack Swing to us all. You brought a movement,” Babyface said, praising his opponent at one point. “I’m honoured to be in here with you, man.”

Riley returned the compliment, telling Babyface, “You inspired me.”

On Twitter, singer Toni Braxton got into it when Babyface pulled out his guitar.

Earlier this month, Babyface revealed he and his family had been diagnosed with COVID-19 but they have now fully recovered.