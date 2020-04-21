Conan O’Brien Crashes Zoom Business Meeting, Hilariously Roasts CEO

Conan O’Brien made one company’s Zoom meeting very interesting.

The talk-show host crashed TIBCO Software’s catch-up, with him roasting CEO Dan Streetman from the minute he joined the chat.

O’Brien explained, “I wanted to break in mostly ’cause it’s pretty clear that Dan has lost his way with TIBCO. I mean, if you have to put the name of your company on a bar behind you, things are getting sad.”

The star went on and on about how the company could be doing better, telling the employees: “I’m disappointed. This could be a great company if we get off our a**es and make it a great company,” poking fun at one guy for having a Hawaii-themed background.

As the CEO gave another typical answer to one question, O’Brien complained, “Oh my God, when they put the chip into your brain, they sunk it in deep, didn’t they? What happened to you? Remember when you were a roadie in a band and had dreams? Now look at you.”

“Dan, you were great for the company early on when you were hungry. But now you’re too busy putting the TIBCO name on furniture, you forgot what it is we do.”

See what else went on during the chat in the clip above.