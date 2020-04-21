Melissa McCarthy And Octavia Spencer Have A BFF Showdown

How much do BFFs Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer really know about each other?

On Monday’s “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon welcomed the “Thunder Force” stars on the show and tested the tightness of their friendship with a game of “BFF Showdown”.

Fallon asked each actress a personal question about the other to quiz their knowledge.

In a hilarious turn of events, neither actress seemed to know much at all about the other, including answers to basic questions like “Is Melissa married?” and “What is Octavia’s last name?”

Finally, McCarthy and Spencer admitted they’re just “Hollywood friends.”

“When the camera stops, we stop,” Spencer laughed.