Val Kilmer Talks Tracheotomy, Working On ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise

These are busy times for Val Kilmer, both in his personal and professional lives.

Kilmer, 60, appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday. He recently had a tracheotomy and so, held his throat during the interview. His voice was also starkly different.

“I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful,” Kilmer assured. “I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which healed very quickly. This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat swelled up as well.”

RELATED: Val Kilmer On ‘Alexander’ Role Opposite Angelina Jolie

Actor Val Kilmer opens up about his battle with cancer and past relationships in new memoir. @ChrisConnelly has the story. https://t.co/8jVW3sLFzp pic.twitter.com/PzmE12EWFo — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 21, 2020

Kilmer admitted that he missed his own voice and how he “didn’t laugh like a pirate.”

Kilmer has an Oscar-worthy list of ex-girlfriends, including Cher, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Cindy Crawford. He shared his secret with “Good Morning America”.

“I’m committed,” the actor explained. “You have to be committed with a woman that’s as dynamic and as committed to their work. As someone like Cindy Crawford, who was the number 1 model on the planet at the time.”

RELATED: Val Kilmer Shares Unsuspecting Throat Cancer Story

Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in “Top Gun: Maverick” opposite Tom Cruise. The actor refused to divulge much about the film but assured it would do the original justice.

“It was absolutely moving. I really was surprised,” Kilmer explained. “And Tom was wearing his jacket, the original jacket from the first movie, it was just very moving. And I don’t want to give away anything, but in between takes, Tom and I just laughed like we were in high school.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to premiere in theatres December 23.