Andrea Bocelli Performs With Son Matteo On ‘The Late Late Show’

Father and son make a great team.

On Monday’s “The Late Late Show”, singer Andrea Bocelli appeared alongside his son Matteo from their home in Italy while under quarantine.

The two discussed their work through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

Andrea and Matteo then performed their duet “Fall On Me”.

Over the weekend, Andrea also appeared during the “One World: Together at Home” telethon, performing “The Prayer” with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and John Legend.