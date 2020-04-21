Trevor Noah Joins Late-Night Hosts To Slam Donald Trump Over Reaction To Coronavirus Protests

Trevor Noah has taken to self-isolation.

Noah appeared on Stephen Colbert’s latest at-home edition of “The Late Show” Monday and shared: “I’ll be honest man, I feel like I’m made for social distancing.

“Some of my friends are going crazy, you know, because they miss being outdoors. I don’t miss outdoors. I don’t miss going to the movies, I don’t miss going to restaurants, I don’t miss going to the clubs… I don’t miss anything, I’m not going to lie to you.”

Noah continued, “This is how I wish I could live life: being forced to stay indoors, and not being made to feel guilty every time I don’t want to leave ‘cuz it’s a beautiful day. Because people always do that: ‘It’s so beautiful, why don’t you go outside.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I want to be inside.’ And now I have to be inside.”

Over on “The Daily Show”, Noah slammed Donald Trump for being supportive of anyone protesting the coronavirus.

Sharing clips of some of the rallies in the U.S. and one of Trump saying people were suffering from cabin fever, Noah quipped: “Yes, people are suffering from cabin fever, and honestly, I can’t think of any disease right now that could be worse than that.”

Adding Trump was acting like cabin fever was an actual illness, Noah joked, “This cabin fever, one of the worst outbreaks we’ve ever had, even worse than that disease from the ’70s — disco fever. It was so hard, staying alive, staying alive, I, I, I was just trying to stay alive!”

Jimmy Kimmel also had his say on Trump’s reaction to the protests.

“I’m starting to think these characters who support Trump might be suicidal,” Kimmel said.

“They seem to fight hardest for the things that will kill them. They want freedom to gather in large groups during an epidemic, they want guns, they want pollution. I figured it out: they want to die and they’re taking us down with them. It’s like if the Titanic was headed towards the iceberg, and half of the passengers were like, ‘Can you please speed this thing up?’”

