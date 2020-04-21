‘The Voice’ Fans Are Shocked By Tayler Green’s Dismissal In ‘Knockout’ Round

Some fans of “The Voice” do not agree with one judge’s decision to send Tayler Green home.
Green was paired up with Micah Iverson for the challenging “Knockouts” portion of the competition. Both vocalists gave it their all but the decision was clear to some viewers.
Iverson, while doing a terrific job covering Halsey’s “Graveyard”, Green’s spin on “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper earned standing ovations from the other judges.
Clarkson ultimately saved Iverson, which shocked not just some fans but also Clarkson’s fellow judges.
See reaction to Green’s elimination below.