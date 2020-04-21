‘The Voice’ Fans Are Shocked By Tayler Green’s Dismissal In ‘Knockout’ Round

Some fans of “The Voice” do not agree with one judge’s decision to send Tayler Green home.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals ‘The Voice’ Contestants Will Perform Remotely

Green was paired up with Micah Iverson for the challenging “Knockouts” portion of the competition. Both vocalists gave it their all but the decision was clear to some viewers.

Iverson, while doing a terrific job covering Halsey’s “Graveyard”, Green’s spin on “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper earned standing ovations from the other judges.

Clarkson ultimately saved Iverson, which shocked not just some fans but also Clarkson’s fellow judges.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Faces A Tough Choice On ‘The Voice’

See reaction to Green’s elimination below.

I think you made a wrong choice between Taylor and Micah. I think she out sang him and I think the other judges felt the same. @kellyclarkson #VoiceKnockouts — My Info (@MyTanbunnie) April 21, 2020

That was the worst decision you've made ever on the voice. Taylor is the REAL DEAL and could have WON this season for you. I'm SMFH @kellyclarkson #VoiceKnockouts — Will J (@KnightsofBlue) April 21, 2020

Kelly sent her home??? Blake stood up for her and he RARELY gives standing Os!!!! Something ain’t right 🤬#thevoice pic.twitter.com/dCBvpazglf — Patricia Jackson (@pjacksone) April 21, 2020

Kelly let Tayler go… I’m so upset because she absolutely KILLED it tonight#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/0iu6LpYjXv — michael | stay home (@DWTS_BB) April 21, 2020