Rob Gronkowski Admits Tom Brady Commenting On His Manhood Is ‘The Biggest Compliment Of My Career’

Rob Gronkowski is happy to get any sort of compliment from former teammate Tom Brady.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live”, the NFL player was asked about Brady’s recent appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, in which he called Gronkowski’s penis “amazing.”

Reacting to the comment, Gronkowski told Andy Cohen it was “the biggest compliment of my career, alongside playing with Tom.”

He added, “I see some headlines that he called my hot dog amazingly nice, so it kind of surprised me. If you go on that show, anything is game at any time.”

Asked if Brady’s penis was as nice as his, Gronkowski said, “No, not as nice as mine. I mean, the guy didn’t flock it as much as I did.”