Maren Morris Fires Back At Troll For Telling Her To ‘Stop With The Botox’

Maren Morris does not have time for social media trolls.
Morris put one user in their place Monday after they commented on a snap of her and her newborn son: “Stop with the botox…”
Morris welcomed her first child, Hayes Andrew, with husband Ryan Hurd on March 23.
The country crooner hit back:
Morris’ comments come after she performed on the “One World: Together at Home” benefit special over the weekend.
“Mary, you're covered in roses, you're covered in ashes You're covered in rain. You're covered in babies, you're covered in slashes You're covered in wilderness, you're covered in stains. You cast aside the sheets, you cast aside the shroud Of another man who served the world proud. You greet another son, and you lose another one On some sunny day and always you stay, Mary.” ✨-patty griffin, my Queen. 🙌🏼
She belted out an emotional rendition of her track “The Bones” alongside Hozier.
Hozier shared, “I hope everyone’s keeping safe and keeping healthy and washing your hands and keeping distance.
“I want to say a huge, huge thank you to Maren Morris and welcome Maren Morris onto this next song. She was kind enough to invite me to sing on this track with her, which is a beautiful song and I think one that’s very appropriate for these times.”