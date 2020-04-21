Maren Morris Fires Back At Troll For Telling Her To ‘Stop With The Botox’

Maren Morris does not have time for social media trolls.

Morris put one user in their place Monday after they commented on a snap of her and her newborn son: “Stop with the botox…”

RELATED: Maren Morris Shares Details Of ‘Emergency C-Section’ After ’30 Hours Of Labour’ While Welcoming Son Hayes

Morris welcomed her first child, Hayes Andrew, with husband Ryan Hurd on March 23.

The country crooner hit back:

Credit: Instagram/Maren Morris

Morris’ comments come after she performed on the “One World: Together at Home” benefit special over the weekend.

She belted out an emotional rendition of her track “The Bones” alongside Hozier.

Hozier shared, “I hope everyone’s keeping safe and keeping healthy and washing your hands and keeping distance.

“I want to say a huge, huge thank you to Maren Morris and welcome Maren Morris onto this next song. She was kind enough to invite me to sing on this track with her, which is a beautiful song and I think one that’s very appropriate for these times.”